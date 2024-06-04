 Sure about 3rd term for Modi, BJP prepares for counting day : The Tribune India

  Delhi
  Sure about 3rd term for Modi, BJP prepares for counting day

Sure about 3rd term for Modi, BJP prepares for counting day

Sure about 3rd term for Modi, BJP prepares for counting day

Photo for representational purpose only. - File photo



Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 3

With exit polls predicting a sweeping victory for the Modi-led NDA, BJP leaders have expressed strong confidence in PM Narendra Modi securing a third term.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva also held meetings with the party’s counting agents in East Delhi and South Delhi parliamentary constituencies on Monday, ahead of the counting day.

Slams oppn for questioning exit polls

  • BJP leaders took a dig at the opposition parties for questioning exit polls.
  • Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said, “If the Opposition is raising questions on exit polls, it means they are questioning the independence of the media.”
  • Echoing his sentiments, BJP leader Shaina NC said, “Exit polls are the exact polls. The mandate has been given to PM Modi and the BJP.”

The briefings were aimed at ensuring smooth and efficient vote counting on Tuesday, while preparing agents to handle any potential issues calmly.

Sachdeva emphasised the importance of vigilance and composure among the workers, anticipating possible attempts by the allegedly disappointed Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Congress workers to create controversies during the counting process.

“Remain calm and carry out your duties diligently. If any issues arise, inform your observer or election in-charge immediately and continue with your work,” Sachdeva instructed party workers.

In East Delhi, BJP candidate Harsh Malhotra and his team addressed the gathering, emphasising meticulous adherence to procedures during the vote count.

Similarly, in South Delhi, at the BJP office, the team reinforced the importance of maintaining decorum. In Yamuna Vihar, Northeast Delhi, candidate Manoj Tiwari’s agents were briefed on the significance of a disciplined approach.

Chandni Chowk candidate Praveen Khandelwal’s agents met in Wazirpur for detailed briefings. New Delhi’s Bansuri Swaraj’s agents met at Tughlak Lane, Northwest Delhi’s Yogendra Chandoliya’s agents at the district office, and West Delhi’s Kamaljeet Sehrawat’s agents at the Lok Sabha office, all focusing on ensuring a smooth vote count.

As several exit polls have forecasted that the NDA would retain more than 350 seats in the Lok Sabha, BJP leaders seemed about their poll prospect.

Sachdeva said, “Every worker of the BJP is ready for the counting of votes. If the Opposition is raising question mark on exit polls, it means they are questioning the independence of the media.”

Addressing the broader implications of the election, BJP leader Sudhanshu Trivedi said: “Governments come and go with elections, but the dignity of democracy should not be questioned.”

