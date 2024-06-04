Surprise checks at night shelters

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 3

Delhi Urban Development Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj on Monday conducted surprise inspections at night shelters in the national capital.

Bharadwaj who is also the vice-chairman of Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) ensured adequate arrangements at ‘rain-baseras’ (night shelters) during the ongoing heat wave. During the inspection, the minister inspected whether the night shelters have sufficient arrangements to beat the heat.

Issuing a statement, Minister Bharadwaj said that in the night shelters where he did the surprise inspection, he saw adequate arrangements of water dispensers to provide cold drinking water to the people and water air coolers for cold air.

He issued instructions to the CEO of the DUSIB to inspect all the night shelters of Delhi regularly on priority basis. “Arrangements must be made immediately wherever any deficiency is found in the water arrangement or supply of cold water. And, wherever a problem with the air cooler is noticed, the problem should be rectified immediately.” he added.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Women and Child Development Minister Kailash Gahlot announced the closure of all anganwadi centres from June 1 to June 30, 2024.

The government will meanwhile provide ‘supplementary nutrition food’ items as Take Home Ration (THR), delivering these essential supplies directly to the beneficiaries’ doorsteps, including children aged three-six years who typically receive cooked meals at the centres.

Gahlot said, “The doorstep delivery of supplementary nutrition will ensure that our beneficiaries continue to receive nutritional support without having to endure the extreme heat.”

“I have directed the Secretary, Department of Women and Child Development to ensure compliance with the order and furnish reports on a daily basis,” he added.

