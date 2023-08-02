Sushma’s daughter Bansuri made Delhi BJP General Secretary

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, August 1

Amid PM Narendra Modi repeated attacks on opposition parties over dynastic politics, the Delhi BJP appointed late party stalwart Sushma Swaraj's daughter Bansuri Swaraj as general secretary.

She is among the eight new general secretaries — including Delhi ex-CM Madan Lal Khurana’s son Harish Khurana — appointed by the Delhi BJP on Tuesday. Bansuri had made her political debut recently with her appointment as the co-convener of the Delhi BJP's legal cell.

As per the orders of Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva, eight vice-presidents included Vishnu Mittal, Dinesh Pratap Singh, former Mayor Lata Gupta and former Mahila Morcha president Yogita Singh. Meanwhile, the 11 newly appointed spokespersons of Delhi BJP include Shikha Rai, Virendra Babbar, Vikram Bidhuri, Shubhendu Shekhar Awasthi, Ajay Sehrawat and Preeti Agarwal. Richa Pandey Mishra will head the Mahila Morcha of Delhi BJP.

BJP MP and former Delhi BJP head Manoj Tiwari, on Twitter, said that the new team was young and energetic. He said that special focus was given to women leaders. Congratulating the new team, Tiwari said that focus on women leaders showed the commitment of the party towards women empowerment.

The important post of Purvanchal Morcha president was given to Neeraj Tiwari, who was serving as secretary in the previous team of the Delhi BJP. Former Yuva Morcha president Sunil Yadav will be the new president of the OBC Morcha and Mohan Lal Gihara will head the SC Morcha, according to the list of office-bearers released by the Delhi BJP.

