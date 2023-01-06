Suspect flees custody, held after encounter

PTI

Noida, January 5

An accused in a loot case fled from a police station in Uttar Pradesh’s Greater Noida but was held again after a gunfight with the police on Thursday, even as Gautam Buddh Nagar Police Commissioner Laxmi Singh suspended six officials, including an SHO, for laxity in work.

Orders were issued for lodging an FIR against five of the six police personnel responsible for the accused escaping while a departmental inquiry was also instituted, an official said.

According to the police, those suspended are in charge of Ecotech-3 police station, two sub-inspectors and three constables including a woman personnel.

Rajeev, a resident of Khedi village in Greater Noida, was arrested in connection with a loot of Rs 1.21 lakh from a collection agent of an Airtel distributorship in 2016. He was brought to the Ecotech 3 police station on Wednesday but he managed to escape.

“A local court had issued a non-bailable warrant against Rajeev in connection with a loot case of 2016. Accordingly, Rajeev was arrested on Wednesday and brought to the police station. However, he fled police custody shortly after,” ADCP (Central Noida) Saad Miya Khan said.