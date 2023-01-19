Suspend demolition of Tughlakabad slums, child rights panel tells ASI

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 18

Taking suo motu cognisance of the demolition drive notices issued to slum dwellers of Tughlakabad area of the National Capital, the Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR) on Wednesday called for suspension of the drive until rehabilitation of all the children of the area is ensured.

The DCPCR issued a notice to the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) in this context, advising it to suspend its drive.

In its notice to the ASI, the commission said, “It is pertinent to mention that the ASI order suffers from several infirmities. It speaks of no attempt or provision of rehabilitation of children. Taking away shelter from these families is nothing short of cruelty in such extreme weather of Delhi. Further, the children have their education which will suffer on account of this removal drive. It is tragic that the Archaeological Survey is not concerned about the well-being of children.”

Notably, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) (Delhi Circle) on January 11 had issued notice to people living in Tughlakabad Fort area regarding the removal of all illegal houses in the area.

The commission also expressed concern on how within 15 days of the issue of notice, all actions, including demolition, under the law would be taken against the residents without any rehabilitation measures for children of the area.

Talking about the situation, DCPCR Chairperson Anurag Kundu said, “The DCPCR is deeply concerned about a notice issued by the Archaeological Survey of India for eviction of dwellers in Tughlakabad. We believe that the eviction of children without proper rehabilitation measures is a violation of basic human rights and is particularly detrimental to their well-being. We have issued a notice to the ASI, advising for immediate action to be taken to ensure the rehabilitation of children living in the affected area.”