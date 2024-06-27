‘Swachh Bharat a distant dream’

Despite spending several crore rupees, the government authorities have failed to convert Swachh Bharat mission — one of the dream projects of the Union Government — into a reality on the ground. The improper disposal of garbage continues to be a common issue in most of the “posh” sectors of the city, including Sector 21-C, where residents are suffering due to insanitary conditions. The local civic bodies must be held accountable for this civic mess. Devinder S Surjewala, Faridabad

Review flood preparedness regularly

IT is a matter of great satisfaction that the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) is reviewing the progress made in flood preparedness to avoid the persistent problem of waterlogging ahead of the monsoon. Common people face many problems due to waterlogging. Regular reviews should be conducted to prevent such situations at all costs. Additionally, the administration should ensure all the drains have been cleared before the onset of rainy season. Subhash C Taneja, Gurugram

