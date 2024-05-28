Swati Assault Case: National Commission for Women seeks probe of call records

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 27

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has intensified its scrutiny into the alleged summoning of Bibhav Kumar, former PA of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, to his residence, following accusations of abuse levelled by AAP MP Swati Maliwal.

In a press statement issued on Monday, the NCW reiterated its commitment to uncovering the truth behind the incident, which has garnered significant attention.

The NCW’s latest action stems from its prior communication on May 13, when it initiated suo motu cognisance of a media report titled “DCW chief Swati Maliwal accuses Kejriwal’s former personal secretary of assaulting her”. Maliwal, the former Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief, alleged that she was subjected to assault by Kumar.

According to the NCW, during Maliwal’s visit to the CM’s residence, Kumar was summoned after her arrival, raising questions about the circumstances and directives surrounding his presence. To ascertain the details, the NCW has called for a thorough investigation into the Call Detail Records (CDRs) of all individuals involved, including the CM himself. The NCW underscored the need for a swift action against those responsible for issuing rape and death threats to Maliwal.

