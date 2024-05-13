AAP MP Swati Maliwal alleges Kejriwal's staff member misbehaved with her, no formal complaint yet: Police

New Delhi, May 13
AAP Rajya Sabha MP and former Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal on Monday alleged being assaulted by the Delhi CM's PA, sources said.
According to sources, a PCR call was made at around 10 am from the CM's residence by Maliwal.
Following the call, Delhi Police reached the Chief Minister's residence in Civil Lines.
Bibhav Kumar, the Delhi CM's PA, was recently sacked after the Vigilance Department cited "illegal appointment".
