AAP MP Swati Maliwal alleges Kejriwal's staff member misbehaved with her, no formal complaint yet: Police

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 13

AAP Rajya Sabha MP and former Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal on Monday alleged being assaulted by the Delhi CM's PA, sources said.

According to sources, a PCR call was made at around 10 am from the CM's residence by Maliwal.

Following the call, Delhi Police reached the Chief Minister's residence in Civil Lines.

Bibhav Kumar, the Delhi CM's PA, was recently sacked after the Vigilance Department cited "illegal appointment".

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Rajya Sabha