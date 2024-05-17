Swati Maliwal ‘assault’: AAP says BJP conspiring to frame Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, video exposes Maliwal 'lie'

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 17

The Swati Maliwal ‘assault’ case is a BJP conspiracy to frame Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and she is the “face” of this, the AAP alleged on Friday, terming allegations levelled by her against Kejriwal’s aide “baseless”.

The remarks of the AAP come a day after the Delhi Police registered an FIR against Bibhav Kumar, the personal assistant of Kejriwal, for allegedly assaulting party’s Rajya Sabha member Maliwal at the Chief Minister’s official residence.

Delhi Minister and AAP leader Atishi on Friday said Swati Maliwal was part of a conspiracy of the BJP as a video that has surfaced today shows an entirely different reality.

Atishi said since Kejriwal was granted interim bail by the Supreme Court in the excise policy case, the BJP was trying to conspire against the party and Kejriwal. “Swati Maliwal is the face of BJP’s conspiracy; she was sent to the CM’s residence in the morning of May 13. Maliwal reached the CM's residence without an appointment and her intention was to level allegations against Kejriwal,” senior AAP leader Atishi alleged at a press conference.

“Maliwal threatened the guards saying she is an MP and she can take away their jobs. She then barged into the private spaces of the CM’s residence and demanded to meet the CM,” Atishi alleged.

"In her FIR, Maliwal has said she was brutally assaulted and she was in pain, and buttons of her shirt were torn. The video that has surfaced shows an entirely different reality; it has exposed the lie of Maliwal," Atishi said.

She said that the CM was not available at his residence and this was communicated to her by the officials, however she resorted to threatening the officers and later when Bibhav Kumar arrived she abused him.

“The video clarifies that she was comfortably sitting in the drawing room, and she was being politely asked by the officials to leave the premises but she didn’t, rather she threatened them.”

According to the FIR, Maliwal has alleged that she was slapped 7-8 times, kicked on her chest, stomach and pelvis area, her clothes were torn off and her head hit on the table.

Atishi said Bibhav Kumar has also lodged a complaint against Maliwal.

Meanwhile, reacting to the video that surfaced online, Maliwal said the "political hitman" has started making efforts to save himself "Like every time, this time also this political hitman has started making efforts to save himself," she said in a post on X without naming anyone. —with PTI

