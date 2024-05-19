New Delhi, May 19
A Delhi Police team reached the official residence of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal here on Sunday in connection with its investigation in the alleged assault on AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal, sources said.
They said the police team collected electronic devices, including CCTV DVR (digital video recorder) ,to potentially get the footage of the alleged assault on Maliwal on May 13 when Bibhav Kumar, Kejriwal’s close aide, allegedly attacked her at the CM’s residence.
Maliwal has alleged that the CCTV footage of the CM’s residence was being tampered with.
Kumar was arrested on Saturday and produced in a court which remanded him in five-day police custody. The sources said Kumar is evasive in his replies during his interrogation.
The Delhi Police booked Kumar for molestation and attempted culpable homicide after Maliwal’s complaint.
The FIR includes charges under sections 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide), 341 (wrongful restraint), 354(B) (assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to disrobe), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 509 (word, gesture, or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code at the Civil Lines police station.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Swati Maliwal case: Bibhav Kumar formatted iPhone, CCTV footage of ‘assault’ incident blank, Delhi Police tell court
'Assault could have been fatal’, say police in its remand ap...
Swati Maliwal ‘assault’ case: Police seize CCTV digital video recorder from Delhi CM Kejriwal’s house
Maliwal has alleged that CCTV footage of CM’s residence is b...
AAP protest in Delhi: BJP has started 'Operation Jhaadu' to crush AAP, alleges Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
Cops say no permission sought for demonstration
'Had Sisodia been here, things wouldn't have been so bad for me', says AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal
'Party leaders once sought justice for Nirbhaya, today they ...
17-year-old rams speeding luxury car into bike in Maharashtra's Pune, 2 dead
After knocking down the duo, the car crashed into the roadsi...