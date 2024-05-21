Swati Maliwal lashes out at AAP, says until I filed complaint against Bibhav, I was ‘Lady Singham , now a BJP agent’

New Delhi, May 21
AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal--who has charged assault allegations against Delhi Chief Minister's aide Bibhav Kumar--lashed out at Delhi ministers and AAP leaders for "spreading lies" about "corruption FIR" against her and threatened to file a lawsuit against them.
In a post on X, Swati Maliwal claimed that her status in the party changed from "Lady Singham" to "BJP agent" right after she filed a complaint against now-arrested Kumar.
?? ?? ?????? ?? ?????? ??? ???? ??? ?? ?? ????? ?????????? ?? FIR ??? ?? ????? BJP ?? ????? ?? ????? ?? ?? ?????— Swati Maliwal (@SwatiJaiHind) May 20, 2024
?? FIR 8 ??? ???? 2016 ??? ?? ???? ?? ????? ??? ???? ???? ?? LG ????? ?? ?? ??? ?? ????? ???? ?? ??????? ??????? ????? ??? ???? ??? ????? ?? ??? ?? 1.5 ??? ?? ??????…
"According to them, I was 'Lady Singham' until I filed a complaint against Bibhav Kumar and today I have become a BJP agent?
"I will take you to court for every lie you spread!" Maliwal said in a post on Monday.
She said, "Since yesterday, Delhi ministers are spreading lies that an FIR has been filed against me for corruption and that I did all this on the instructions of BJP. This FIR was lodged eight years ago in 2016 after which both the CM and LG appointed me as the Chairperson of the Women's Commission twice more. The case is completely fake on which the Hon'ble High Court has stayed for 1.5 years, who have accepted that no money transaction has taken place."
"According to them, until I filed a complaint against Bibhav Kumar, I was "Lady Singham" and today I have become a BJP agent? The entire troll army was deployed against me just because I spoke the truth. Everyone in the party is being called and told to send Swati's personal video if they have one, as it has to be leaked," she wrote in her post.
"They're putting my relatives' lives in danger by tweeting their details using their car numbers. Well, lies don't last long. But in the intoxication of power and in the passion to bring someone down, lest it happens that when the truth comes out, you are not able to look even your family in the eye. I will take you to court for every lie you spread!" she added.
The case pertains to the alleged assault case, in which Swati Maliwal has accused Kejriwal's former personal aide, Bibhav Kumar of assaulting her at the Chief Minister's residence.
Earlier on Monday, Delhi Police took Bibhav Kumar to the CM's residence and recreated the crime scene at the spot, according to sources.
Kejriwal's former PA was arrested on Saturday in connection with the case. He was produced before the Tis Hazari Court, which remanded him to police custody for five days.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Pune teen driver's father detained after Porsche crash killed 2 IT professionals on bike
The probe in these cases has been transferred to the crime b...
CCTV shows Pune teen speeding his Porsche moments before killing 2 IT professionals on bike
17-year-old gets quick bail with order to write an essay; co...
Chandigarh Administration announces closure of schools due to rise in temperature
The Punjab and Haryana government have also announced advanc...
Manish Tewari hits back at Yogi’s ‘udan khatola’ jibe, says what about BJP's Kirron Kher, Sanjay Tandon
Tewari says the real ‘udan khatola’ is Kirron Kher, who was ...