Syndicate of financial impropriety was being run in Delhi MC under BJP: AAP

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 22

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday alleged that an intricate syndicate of corruption and financial impropriety was being run in the Delhi MC under the patronage of BJP stalwarts.

“The Lokayukta is conducting a disproportionate assets investigation against former Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta for amassing properties worth crores as North Delhi MC Mayor,” AAP chief spokesperson and MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj said. Despite being issued notices multiple times by the Lokayukta, Gupta is not declaring his sources of income. A company, promoted by sons of Gupta and former BJP vice-president Shyam Jaju, is under the scanner for its alleged use as a tool to aid the financial wrongdoings, Bhardwaj said.

“The Lokayukta, Justice HC Mishra (retd), had continuously issued notices to Gupta between August 2022 and January 2023 to declare his assets and income sources, but the latter has not given any information till date. According to the report of the Assistant Director (Investigation), transactions worth crores have been found in the company held by the sons of Gupta and Jaju,” he said.

Bhardwaj further said, “In October 2018, a company, Majboot Solutions Pvt Ltd, was established in the name of Gupta’s sons — Yash and Rajat — and the son of Jaju.”

“There must be a detailed investigation into unauthorised construction in Delhi during BJP’s MC tenure. So far, the MC reports have no information of such unauthorised construction seemingly because BJP functionaries and successive Mayors have not allowed the authorities to take cognisance of complaints of the executive engineers concerned. We demand the central government to take note of the matter,” he added.