Technical glitch delays services on 3 Delhi Metro lines

New Delhi, March 17
Services were delayed for nearly two hours on Thursday on three corridors of the Delhi Metro due to a technical glitch, the DMRC said. Many commuters took to social media to share pictures of passengers standing in long queues awaiting the arrival of trains.
A large number of people, mainly office-goers, take metro in the morning to travel to their destinations in Delhi and neighbouring cities.
The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) tweeted around 9 am to alert commuters: "Service Update: Delay in services on Violet, Green and Pink lines. Please allow for some extra time in your commute."
Service Update— Delhi Metro Rail Corporation I कृपया मास्क पहनें😷 (@OfficialDMRC) March 17, 2022
Delay in services on Violet, Green and Pink lines.
Please allow for some extra time in your commute.
A senior official said the delay was due to a "snag".
Meanwhile, commuters shared pictures of long queues at many stations, with people awaiting arrival of trains, on Twitter.
"No metro from last 20 minutes at kashmere gate heavy rush," wrote one Mayank Sharma in response to DMRC's tweet.
Many riders on these lines also tweeted that they were "not informed" about the reason behind the delay.
Around 11.30 am, the DMRC again tweeted:
Service Update— Delhi Metro Rail Corporation I कृपया मास्क पहनें😷 (@OfficialDMRC) March 17, 2022
Services have been normalised. However, to avoid any further inconvenience, the system is still under observation. Passengers are requested to allow for some extra time in their commute. https://t.co/dkz8CalVfy
"Service Update. Services have been normalised. However, to avoid any further inconvenience, the system is still under observation. Passengers are requested to allow for some extra time in their commute."
