Technical issue hits Delhi Metro

PTI

New Delhi, January 4

Services were affected on a section of the Delhi Metro’s Yellow Line on Thursday due to a technical issue, officials said.

The Yellow Line connects Samyapur Badli in Delhi and Millennium City Centre in Gurugram.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation informed about the development on X and said services on the other lines are normal.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Gurugram