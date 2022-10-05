Technical snag affects service on Delhi Metro's Blue Line

New Delhi, October 5
Services have been affected on the Delhi Metro's Blue Line on Wednesday due to a technical snag, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) officials said.
"Blue Line Update: Delay in services from Dwarka Sector 21 to Noida Electronic City/Vaishali. Normal service on all other lines," the DMRC tweeted at 7.15 am to alert commuters.
The metro services on the line have been affected due to a technical glitch, sources at DMRC said.
The Blue Line of the Delhi Metro connects Dwarka Sector 21 in Delhi with Noida Electronic City, and also branches off to Vaishali from Yamuna Bank station.
