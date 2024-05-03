Teen held for gym trainer’s murder

PTI

New Delhi: The Delhi Police have arrested an 18-year-old youth in connection with the death of a gym trainer in a violent attack that took place in Tigri area in March, an officer on Thursday said. Lakshay, a resident of Deoli area, was allegedly hired by the father of the victim, the officer said. PTI

Fire breaks out in slum

New Delhi: A fire broke out in a slum in Madanpur Khadar area on Thursday evening, officials of the Delhi Fire Services said. “We received a call at 7.44 pm about fire in slum area of Madanpur Khadar area. We have pressed 13 fire vehicles immediately to the spot,” the officials of the Delhi Fire Services said. PTI

Delhi zoo halts animal exchange

New Delhi: Amidst the sweltering heat in the Capital, Delhi’s National Zoological Park (NZP) has temporarily suspended its long-standing animal exchange programme with Assam, officials said on Thursday. Zoo Director Sanjeet Kumar said the rising temperatures and unfavourable atmospheric conditions were not suitable for transporting animals.