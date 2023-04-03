Teen killed in scooter-crane accident

New Delhi, April 2
A 15-year-old boy was killed and his friend injured after their scooter collided head-on with a crane northwest of Delhi’s Keshavpuram area, the police said on Sunday.
The accident took place near a restaurant on the carriageway towards Inderlok at midnight, they said.
According to the police, Arib and his friend Irfan (18) had gone out for a joyride post dinner on a scooter but they met with an accident.
The crane was heading back after completing its work assigned by an agency, they said.
The crane driver fled the spot, leaving the two boys injured on the road, a senior police officer said.
They were taken to a nearby hospital, where Arib was declared dead while Irfan is under treatment, he said.
A case has been registered under Sections 279, 337 and 304-A of the Indian Penal Code, the police said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rahul Gandhi in Surat today to challenge his conviction in defamation case
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, chief ministers of three Congress-rul...
'Go and appeal but why this drama': BJP on Rahul Gandhi's expected show of strength in Surat
Rahul is expected to be accompanied by Rajasthan CM Ashok Ge...
Amritpal Singh trail: Uttar Pradesh gurdwara under scanner after CCTV footage found 'missing'
Police team in Pilibhit to investigate the matter
Video: Here is what Deep Sidhu's girlfriend said on Amritpal Singh, reviving 'Waris Punjab De'
Deep Sidhu's girlfriend visits Golden Temple on actor's b’da...
Prohibitory orders clamped in Bengal's Hooghly after fresh clashes during Ram Navami rally
Internet services suspended in some parts of the district ti...