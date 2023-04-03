Teen killed in scooter-crane accident

PTI

New Delhi, April 2

A 15-year-old boy was killed and his friend injured after their scooter collided head-on with a crane northwest of Delhi’s Keshavpuram area, the police said on Sunday.

The accident took place near a restaurant on the carriageway towards Inderlok at midnight, they said.

According to the police, Arib and his friend Irfan (18) had gone out for a joyride post dinner on a scooter but they met with an accident.

The crane was heading back after completing its work assigned by an agency, they said.

The crane driver fled the spot, leaving the two boys injured on the road, a senior police officer said.

They were taken to a nearby hospital, where Arib was declared dead while Irfan is under treatment, he said.

A case has been registered under Sections 279, 337 and 304-A of the Indian Penal Code, the police said.