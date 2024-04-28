Teen stalker shoots girl’s mother in Jahangirpuri of Delhi

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 27

A teenage boy allegedly shot the mother of a 16-year-old girl from another community inside their residence in northwest Delhi’s Jahangirpuri area on Friday afternoon. The assailant, a few months shy of turning 18, had been persistently harassing the girl, prompting her parents to send her away to a hostel for safety.

Fuelled by rage and rejection, the boy, accompanied by two accomplices, stormed into the girl’s home, seeking her whereabouts. When met with resistance, the assailant fired two shots at the 35-year-old woman, resulting in her death. Despite attempts by a relative to summon help, the perpetrators fled the scene, leaving the family in shock.

According to the police, the boy had been stalking the victim’s daughter, despite repeated complaints filed by the family. However, lax enforcement and a lack of decisive action by the police allowed the harassment to persist unchecked.

The family recounted instances of the boy’s escalating threats and alarming behaviour, including an ominous social media post flaunting a firearm. Despite their pleas for intervention falling on deaf ears, they continued to hope as the police assured them that the culprit would be arrested swiftly.

Following the crime on Friday, police were deployed in the area to quell potential communal tensions.

DCP (northwest) Jitender Meena said, “Several teams are looking for the accused. They will be arrested soon.”

VHP seeks death penalty for accused

The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) condemned the incident and demanded death penalty for the accused during their meeting with the victim’s family. The aggrieved family is demanding a speedy trial and that the accused be sentenced to death, it stated. VHP president Kapil Khanna criticised the police for their “inaction”, while state minister Surendra Gupta called for a reconsideration of the accused’s age and advocated for the death penalty for such serious crimes.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.