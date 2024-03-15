Teenager’s wild drive kills one, injures nine in Ghazipur market

Tribune News Service

Samad Hoque

New Delhi, March 14

A video showing a car plowing into people in a crowded area of Mayur Vihar Phase–III in East Delhi on Wednesday evening went viral on social media.

2 girls among 4 of family killed in fire New Delhi: A couple and two children lost their lives after a fire broke out in a residential building in Delhi’s Shahdara area on Thursday morning. The victims were identified as Manoj (30), and his wife Suman (28). Five-year-old and three-year-old girls were also killed in the fire. The police said the fire was reported around 5.20 am in Shastri Nagar. Four fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The police added that the building, which had four floors and a ground floor car parking facility, was engulfed in the smoke originating from the parking area. A case under Sections 285 (negligent conduct with fire), 337 (hurt by negligence), 304A (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 427 (mischief) of the IPC was registered. TNS

A Hyundai Aura with a commercial registration number plate rammed into shops in the crowded weekly Ghazipur market, killing 22-year-old Sita Devi and leaving nine people injured, a police officer said.

The police said a 17-year-old, who is a polytechnic student, was driving the car. The accused was also injured in the accident and is undergoing treatment. However, he is in police custody and legal action is being taken. Another teen who was in the car but had escaped has also joined the investigation, the officer said.

The accident was caught on CCTV camera. The driver was seen trying to escape and being caught by locals who thrashed him before handing him over the police.

According to the police, the incident occurred around 9.30 pm. Sita Devi was a resident of Khora Colony in Ghaziabad.

The driver, a resident of Gharoli, could not maintain the speed of the vehicle and rammed into several people.

An official said, “A case has been registered under Section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the IPC and further legal action is being taken.” The police disclosed that the driver lacked proper training and had limited driving experience.

Local residents recounted the harrowing incident, expressing shock as they witnessed the chaos unfold on the road. Deepak, owner of a sweet shop in the area, recounted attempts by bystanders to stop the driver, to no avail, as he continued navigating through the crowded area.

Eyewitness Rakesh stated, “The driver drove for a distance of 500-600 meters in the area. A weekly market is held on Wednesday, and the driver seemed to be attempting to evade it, resulting in collisions with anyone in his path.”

Shanagu, a barber, recounted the terrifying moment when the car rammed into the front of his shop, stating, “He drove so fast into the crowd in front of me, throwing people into the air. The traders have suffered losses, and more tragically, a person has been killed. After hitting them, he reversed his car to escape, hitting more people, before changing direction.”

“He only came to a stop when a bus blocked his path,” he added.

