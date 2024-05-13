Tejasvi Surya rallies for BJP’s Khandewal in Chandni Chowk

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 12

Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha national president Tejasvi Surya held a roadshow in support of BJP candidate for Chandni Chowk Praveen Khandelwal here on Sunday.

‘People have lost faith in AAP’ The truth behind Kejriwal’s assertions of improved schools, mohalla clinics and transparent politics in Delhi has been laid bare. The people of Delhi have lost their faith in AAP entirely. — Tejasvi Surya, Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha national president

The roadshow began at the ancient Shiv Temple at Kewal Park in Azadpur. Addressing the gathering, Surya said, “The youth of the country understands the development politics of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and has come to know that the unity and progress of the country is possible only through Modi ji, and this is why the youth today stands with the BJP.”

Targeting AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal, Surya said Kejriwal is a dishonest leader without any credibility.

“The truth behind his assertions of improved schools, mohalla clinics and transparent politics in Delhi has been laid bare. The people of Delhi have lost their faith in AAP entirely. In this scenario, it’s imperative for the residents of Chandni Chowk to come out in large numbers on May 25 and ensure the victory of Khandelwal, who has made significant contributions to the welfare of traders and the retail sector of the country for a considerable time,” he said.

Khandelwal said, “Under the leadership of Modi, the country is progressing rapidly, and the public now comprehends the Opposition’s agenda of dividing the nation along regional, caste, religious and economic lines. Without clear leadership, policies, or direction, the Congress has faded into obscurity, and we firmly believe that once again, a BJP government led by Modi ji will be established at the Centre.”

He extended gratitude to Surya for participating in the roadshow.

Earlier in the day, Khandelwal, accompanied by BJP workers, visited his home polling booth at Kuncha Pati Ram and the the Sita Ram market to distribute voter slips door-to-door.

