 ‘Tell him not to drive’, Delhi Police's witty response to Zomato’s tweet about a customer asking it to deliver bhang : The Tribune India

The Delhi Police's tweet left netizens in splits, with many appreciating the wit

Photo used for representational purpose only. iStock



PTI

New Delhi, March 7

As posts on Holi flooded Twitter on Tuesday, Delhi Police's witty response to a tweet by food aggregator Zomato reminding people not to drive under the influence of intoxicants like bhang left many amused.

Bhang, mixed in drinks and sweets, is consumed on Holi, which will be celebrated on Wednesday.

It all began with Zomato joking about a customer asking it to deliver bhang.

"someone please tell shubham from gurgaon we don't deliver bhaang ki goli. he has asked us 14 times," the food aggregator tweeted at 10:35 am.

The tweet, which has over 87,000 views, also caught the attention of Delhi Police, which used it to remind people to celebrate Holi responsibly.

Responding to Zomato's post at 11:06 am, Delhi Police tweeted, "If anyone meets Shubham.... tell him not to drive if he consumes Bhaang."

Delhi Police's tweet, which had garnered over 64,000 views by 3:50 pm, left netizens in splits, with many appreciating the wit in the comments.

Meanwhile, officials said special teams of Delhi Traffic Police along with PCR will be stationed at various city roads to check drunken driving and traffic rule violations on Holi.

Elaborate arrangements have been made to ensure the safety of motorists and pedestrians in the national capital, smooth traffic flow and prevent rash driving or stunts on two-wheelers, the police officials said.

According to an advisory issued by Delhi Police, special teams comprising 2,033 officers will be deployed at 287 major intersections and 233 vulnerable points on Holi.

"Action shall also be initiated against the registered owners of vehicles whose vehicles are found to be driven by minors/unauthorised persons, performing stunts, driving without a license, etc," the advisory stated.

