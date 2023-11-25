Temperature falls, AQI in Delhi drops to ‘severe’ category again

Tribune News Service

Samad Hoque

New Delhi, November 24

With the national capital witnessing a dip in the temperature, the air quality also slumped into the ‘severe’ category on Friday. The air quality index (AQI) in Delhi was recorded at 415.

On Thursday, the temperature went into the single digit for the first time this season as the minimum temperature was recorded at 9.2°C – a drop of two degrees.

Water being sprayed to contain pollution in Delhi.

The pattern was followed on Friday as well with the minimum temperature was recorded at 9.4°C and maximum at 27°C.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted similar trend on Saturday with the maximum temperature also dipping to 25°C.

The maximum temperature will decrease further on Monday with the IMD forecasting it to be 22°C.

As the surface wind remained calm, pollution levels breached the 400-mark in the capital. The Air Quality Early Warning System has predicted that the air quality will continue to remain in the ‘severe’ category on Saturday and improve thereafter.

The predominant surface wind is likely to be calm during the day and coming from the east directions with a wind speed of up to four km/h with a partly cloudy sky and shallow fog in the morning on November 25. The Visible Infrared Imaging Radiometer Suite observed 700 fire counts on Friday over northern India, declining from November 23 (1,313).

Meanwhile, in view of the deteriorating air quality, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai convened a review meeting with officials of the Environment Department and Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) today.

Rai directed the officials and departments concerned to ensure strict implementation of restrictions on polluting vehicles and monitor open biomass burning in the capital.

“During the meeting, the scientists informed that around 36 per cent of vehicular pollution and 31 per cent of biomass burning contribute to the pollution in Delhi and NCR,” Minister Rai said. With the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) Stage-III in force, BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel vehicles are banned in Delhi. A fine of Rs 20,000 will be imposed on anyone violating the norms.

“The pollution situation will remain the same for two-three days, after which there is a possibility of improvement in it,” Rai added.

