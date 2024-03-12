‘Terror Trail’ part of PGDAV fest

New Delhi: The Commerce Association of the PGDAV College (Evening) has launched an exhilarating event, Terror Trail, as part of their annual fest, COMMANTRA’24. Set in a haunted graveyard, participants must navigate through mystery and restless spirits to find a holy elixir. Teams of two to three members can register for the event, promising a tempting cash prize and exciting goodies. The last date for registration is March 20, which is also the date of the event.
Jesus & Mary College to host quizzes
Jesus and Mary College’s English Quiz Society, CURIOSUS, is hosting QUIZTOPIA’24 as part of its ‘Montage: Culture Connect’ programme. Scheduled to be held on for March 16, the event will feature quiz contests on fashion, language, art, mythology, entertainment and sports. Vallari Srivastava would be the quiz master. Students participating as individuals have to pay a registration fee of Rs 40, while registration fee for teams is Rs 70. They can also form teams with students of other institutions and register till March 12.
