 The Tribune Interview: Will work for the welfare of SCs and OBCs

  The Tribune Interview: Will work for the welfare of SCs and OBCs

The Tribune Interview: Will work for the welfare of SCs and OBCs

The Tribune Interview: Will work for the welfare of SCs and OBCs


THE TRIBUNE INTERVIEW: udit raj, cong’s LS candidate from North West Delhi

In an exclusive interview with Anshita Mehra, Congress candidate Udit Raj talks about various local issues in North West Delhi constituency ahead of the General Election. This constituency is reserved for the SC candidates. Udit Raj, a former Indian Revenue Service officer who left his bureaucratic career to establish Indian Justice Party, is now contesting on the Congress ticket from North West Delhi. Raj, who had previously won once as a BJP MP in 2014, joined the Congress in 2019 after resigning from the BJP. He also serves as the National Chairman of the All-India Confederation of SC/ST Organisations. He will be competing against BJP’s Yogender Chandolia. In 2014, Raj defeated his nearest rival Rakhi Birla of AAP by a margin of 1.06 lakh votes. In North West Delhi, there are 24,72,910 voters. The excerpts:

How do you perceive the current mood among Delhiites?

This time, the atmosphere is overwhelmingly favourable for INDIA bloc. The AAP and Congress coalition is gaining significant traction, and we anticipate winning all seven seats.

The BJP neglected SCs and OBCs while prioritising the privatisation of government jobs. I joined the Congress because of its commitment to social justice. The AAP and Congress coalition is gaining significant traction this time.

You previously represented this constituency for the BJP and are now running for the Congress. Could you explain this shift in ideology to voters?

It’s not a matter of shifting ideologies. Voters consider both local and national issues. My core belief revolves around advocating for the welfare of SCs and OBCs, which I expressed even during my time with the BJP. However, I observed the BJP neglecting these communities while prioritising the privatisation of government jobs. Despite my efforts to voice concerns for my people within the party, they were met with disapproval, leading to a disconnect. On the contrary, the ideology of the Congress resonates perfectly with mine. I had originally intended to join the Congress because of its commitment to social justice. Here, I’ve never felt the need to compromise on my beliefs.

What are the primary challenges facing your constituency?

Extending the Metro to areas like Bawana and Narela is crucial for my constituency. I secured approval for the metro expansion in Narela back in 2018, but unfortunately, the subsequent MP failed to initiate the work. Additionally, three railway bridges are urgently needed in Mundka, Kirari and Narela. Despite getting them sanctioned, there has been no progress. The lack of quality universities in the area, particularly in Kirari, is also a pressing issue. Addressing these infrastructure needs remains my top priority.

Do you expect a change in election results this year, given BJP’s previous victories?

Absolutely. This time, there will be a turnaround. The public has switched sides many times before. We are confident of winning all seven seats. This is due to widespread concerns such as unemployment, inflation, injustice, suppression of freedom of speech and misuse of government agencies against the Opposition.

Your candidature was opposed by your own party people. How do you plan to take them together?

Certain local leaders, who rose to power during the Congress’ heydays, have now become complacent, relying on the influence they wield over ward councillors and corporation tickets. They exploit this authority, hindering the party’s growth. However, I view this as a positive development, as it signifies the liberation of party workers from their control. While these leaders may garner public support by opposing externally, internal dissent would spell disaster for the party.

What is your opinion on the CM running the government from jail?

If he plans to align with the BJP, he will be released from jail, and his cases would potentially be dropped, similar to how PM Modi promised to prosecute those implicated in a Rs 70,000 crore scam, but instead appointed one of them, Ajit Pawar, as Deputy Chief Minister. It’s evident that being allied with Modi provides a sense of security, whereas opposing him can lead to legal repercussions. However, the CM’s imprisonment has inadvertently bolstered the INDIA bloc and garnered sympathy from the public.

How do you respond to BJP’s corruption allegations against INDIA?

What’s more corrupt than someone who purchases electoral bonds to hide donors’ identities? Additionally, taking donations from companies subjected to raids is incredibly corrupt. That party is deeply corrupt.

What, in your view, are Delhi’s most pressing issues?

The major concerns include infrastructure, unemployment, access to clean water and the condition of streets, among other issues. Despite the AAP government being in power for the past decade, the Central Government holds significant authority, including over the Municipal Corporation of Delhi and the Delhi Development Authority, which is currently controlled by the BJP. Additionally, the police force falls under its jurisdiction. The BJP’s influence has hindered the Capital’s development, often in collaboration with the Lieutenant-Governor.

In a national election, leadership is pivotal. While the BJP has PM Modi, who is the face of INDIA bloc?

The INDIA bloc comprises leaders like Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, Arvind Kejriwal, Sharad Pawar, among others. However, when discussing the prominent figure representing the alliance, it is Rahul.

