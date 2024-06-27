 This is dictatorship... Whole system conspiring to keep Delhi CM in jail: Sunita Kejriwal : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

This is dictatorship... Whole system conspiring to keep Delhi CM in jail: Sunita Kejriwal

Says case filed by CBI, which got three-day remand of the AAP national convener, is fake

This is dictatorship... Whole system conspiring to keep Delhi CM in jail: Sunita Kejriwal

After the Delhi Chief Minister was arrested by the CBI in the money laundering case in connection with the Delhi excise policy, Sunita Kejriwal said the whole system was trying to ensure Arvind Kejriwal stayed in jail, this is akin to “dictatorship” and “emergency”.



Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 26

After the Delhi Chief Minister was arrested by the CBI in the money laundering case in connection with the Delhi excise policy, Sunita Kejriwal said the whole system was trying to ensure Arvind Kejriwal stayed in jail, this is akin to “dictatorship” and “emergency”.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) accused the BJP of getting the Delhi CM arrested in a “fake case” by the CBI.

This is emergency

The whole system is trying to ensure that the man does not come out of jail. This is not law. This is dictatorship, this is Emergency. Sunita Kejrial, Arvind Kejriwal’s wife, on X

Taking on X, Sunita Kejrial wrote, “Arvind Kejriwal got bail on 20th June. Immediately ED got a stay. The very next day CBI made him an accused. And today he was arrested. The whole system is trying to ensure that the man does not come out of jail. This is not law. This is dictatorship, this is Emergency.”

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on June 26 formally arrested Kejriwal in the Delhi excise policy case and sought a five-day custody of the AAP national convener, however, the court granted a three-day remand.

Condemning the arrest, AAP’s X handle posted, “The dictator crossed all limits of cruelty!! Today when there was every possibility of Chief Minister ArvindKejriwal getting bail, the BJP went into panic mode and got Kejriwal arrested by the CBI in a fake case.”

“The CBI took Kejriwal ji to Rouse Avenue Court where his blood sugar level dropped very low. Dictator, no matter how much oppression you inflict, Kejriwal will neither bow down nor break,” it said.

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh also said there cannot be a bigger emergency than this.

“Magunta Reddy, based on whose statement the CBI arrested Kejriwal, had said in his earlier statements he had nothing to with Kejriwal. He gave his statement in January this year but the CBI came into action to arrest Kejriwal in June.” he said.

“The arrest was made after the trial court granted bail to Kejriwal and it had to get the Supreme Court’s stamp of approval. Then they remembered to arrest Kejriwal,” he told reporters outside the Rouse Avenue court.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

