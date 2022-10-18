This specially-abled Delhi girl wants to roam the world, but rules are creating a roadblock

PTI

New Delhi, October 18

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) has issued a notice to the city government’s Transport Department over alleged refusal by a car dealer to sell a large commercial vehicle which can be modified to fit in a wheelchair to a specially-abled girl for personal use.

The panel said it has received a representation from the differently-abled girl regarding purchasing a modified vehicle for persons with disability.

काजल से मिलने उसके घर गयी। ज़िंदगी जीना कोई उससे सीखे। वो Tata Winger गाड़ी ख़रीद उसमें लिफ़्ट लगवाके wheelchair के साथ गाड़ी में बैठकर दुनिया घूमना चाहती है। पर ट्रांसपोर्ट विभाग उसे गाड़ी ख़रीदने की अनुमति नहीं दे रहा! आज़ादी से घूमना उसक अधिकार है, हमने नोटिस जारी किया है। pic.twitter.com/pT452KECaJ — Swati Maliwal (@SwatiJaiHind) October 18, 2022

She has submitted that she is suffering from intellectual disability, cerebral palsy and has restricted mobility. She has stated that she wants to purchase a wheelchair accessible vehicle in which she will install a manual/hydraulic ramp to improve its accessibility. However, the car dealer is refusing to sell her the vehicle for private use stating that it is of a large size and the government allows its sale only for commercial purpose, the panel said.

She has informed that the vehicle is spacious enough to accommodate her motorised wheelchair and there is no other option available in the market for her specific usage. She has requested that approval be given to her to purchase the vehicle for her personal use. Also, she has sought approval for modifying the vehicle into a disabled-friendly vehicle by installing a hydraulic lift and other allied features.

DCW chief Swati Maliwal visited the girl at her residence and interacted with her and her family.

During the interaction, she informed that she has already submitted a request to the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, and her request has been transferred to the Department of Transport, Delhi. Maliwal has recommended to the Transport Department that the request of the girl be taken up on priority and approved urgently.

Further, the Commission has asked the transport department to provide a timeline for granting her the requisite approvals. The Commission has also asked as to what steps have been taken by the department to streamline and ease the process for other such applicants.

It has sought details of guidelines issued by the department to car sellers in this regard. It has also sought the details of steps taken by the department to list such approvals under the flagship scheme of doorstep delivery of services of the Delhi government so that persons with disability are not forced to run around for the same.

The department has been asked to provide an action taken report by October 26.