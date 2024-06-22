 Threats via email: Delhi Police plan to have bomb disposal, detection, dog squads in each district : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Delhi
  • Threats via email: Delhi Police plan to have bomb disposal, detection, dog squads in each district

Threats via email: Delhi Police plan to have bomb disposal, detection, dog squads in each district

In past 2 months, there have been at least seven instances of hospitals, schools, colleges, museums, railway establishments, prisons and government offices getting bomb threats via email

Threats via email: Delhi Police plan to have bomb disposal, detection, dog squads in each district

Photo for representational purpose only. iStock



PTI

New Delhi, June 22

After bomb threats over email to schools, hospitals and other establishments in the national capital, the Delhi Police has planned to expand its bomb detection, disposal and dog squads in each of its district for swift action, official sources said.

There are five bomb disposal squads, 18 bomb detection teams and one dog squad with 70 canines for Delhi's 15 police districts. All three units are under the Crime Branch.

In the past two months, there have been at least seven instances of hospitals, schools, colleges, museums, railway establishments, prisons and government offices getting bomb threats via email that were sent using virtual private networks (VPN) or proxy servers.

The threats were later found to be hoaxes and are being investigated by the Special Cell.

The sources said whenever such a threat is received, the entire machinery of the administration is tasked with sweeping the premises.

After the local police, the bomb detection, disposal and dog squads are first responders in such emergencies, they said.

But due to the limited resources available with these units, the personnel are overworked and that leads to a higher probability of mishaps, they added.

An official source said there is a plan to increase the strength of these squads and setting up dedicated units for each police district of Delhi.

This will help the force act swiftly during emergencies, the source said and added that a plan has been drafted and the files sent to the higher authorities for approval.

According to the proposal, the bomb detection, disposal and dog squads will be divided with the induction of more personnel. There is a proposal to buy gadgets for bomb detection, disposal as well as bulletproof jackets.

The dog squad, which currently has 61 sniffers, six trackers and three for detecting narcotics, may be distributed among each police district. The number of dogs and handlers will also be increased if the proposal is approved, the sources said.

According to official data, the Delhi Police's dog squad has 27 labrador retrievers, 18 Belgian shepherds (malinois), 16 German shepherd, and nine golden retrievers aged between six and nine months.

On average, each dog serves the force for around nine years, after which they are handed over to non-government organisations following their retirement, an officer said.

There are dedicated dog squad units at a few locations but the police's plan proposes to set up units in its Shahdara, South, Rohini, Southeast, Outer, Outernorth, Northeast and Dwarka districts, the official source said.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

23-member team to lead AAP campaign, face of campaign CM to canvass closer to polls

2
Diaspora

Canada stumbles over question on Khalistani activist Nijjar on no-fly list, why man with frozen accounts before death being honoured

3
India

Swiss court sentences 4 members of Hinduja family to up to 4 and a half years for exploiting their servants

4
India

India criticises Canadian parliament observing ‘one-minute silence’ in memory of Hardeep Nijjar

5
Jalandhar

Nihangs attack SHO, ACP in Jalandhar over closure of liquor vend, arrested

6
Entertainment

Actor Pavithra Gowda had beaten up Renukaswamy with slippers, police say in remand note

7
Comment THE GREAT GAME

Why Delhi is shaken and stirred

8
Chandigarh

Bank guard shoots dead 28-year-old in Majra following altercation

9
India

Porn-addict alcoholic father kills minor daughter for resisting rape, then files missing complaint, caught on CCTV

10
Punjab

Man found dead at home in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur, police suspect robbery attempt

Don't Miss

View All
'I am woman now': UP man claims sex change operation without his consent, case filed
Uttar Pradesh

'I am woman now': UP man claims sex change operation without his consent, case filed

Monsoon expected around June 27: Met
Chandigarh

Monsoon expected in Chandigarh around June 27: Met

Women potters from Moga foray into terracotta jewellery territory
Punjab

Women potters from Moga foray into terracotta jewellery territory

Polluted air killed 1.69L Indian kids in 2021
India

Polluted air killed 1.69 lakh Indian kids in 2021

Video: SpiceJet passengers made to wait inside plane 'without AC for an hour' amid severe heatwave in Delhi
Trending

Video: SpiceJet passengers made to wait inside plane 'without AC for an hour' amid severe heatwave in Delhi

Bengaluru couple shocked as they find snake in Amazon package
India

Bengaluru couple shocked as they find snake in Amazon package

Heart of HARYANA: No sarkari naukri, no brides: Tribe of jobless bachelors swells
Haryana Heart of Haryana

No sarkari naukri, no brides: Tribe of jobless bachelors swells in Haryana

100 off 27 balls: Pinjore-born Sahil Chauhan scripts new T20 record in Cyprus
Chandigarh

100 off 27 balls: Pinjore-born Sahil Chauhan scripts new T20 record in Cyprus

Top News

India, Bangladesh ink pact to boost ties in maritime sphere, blue economy

India, Bangladesh ink pact to boost ties in maritime sphere, blue economy

Pacts finalised at wide-ranging talks between PM Modi and hi...

Anti-paper leak law for exams comes into effect amid NEET, UGC-NET row; jail term, fine upto Rs 10 lakh

Anti-paper leak law for exams comes into effect amid NEET, UGC-NET row; jail term, fine upto Rs 10 lakh

This comes amid the massive row over the alleged malpractice...

Canada stumbles over question on how Khalistani activist Nijjar on no-fly list, accounts frozen before his death is now being honoured

Canada stumbles over question on Khalistani activist Nijjar on no-fly list, why man with frozen accounts before death being honoured

The minister even did not comment on why Nijjar was on the n...

Violence breaks out in Jodhpur over construction of shops in Idgah; 40 detained

Violence breaks out in Jodhpur over construction of shops in Idgah; 40 detained

A huge police force was deployed on Saturday to avert any un...

Government trying to do 'damage control': Congress on implementation of law to curb exam irregularities

Government trying to do 'damage control': Congress on implementation of law to curb exam irregularities

Jairam Ramesh says 'the Bill received the President's assent...


Cities

View All

CASO: 23 drug traffickers nabbed in Amritsar, rural areas

CASO: 23 drug traffickers nabbed in Amritsar, rural areas

Yoga Day celebrated with zeal, fervour at different venues in Amritsar

Stagnant sewer water outside market near Golden Temple irks traders, visitors

Galliara around Golden Temple suffers from lack of timely maintenance, repairs

Work on restaurant-on-wheels underway at Amritsar railway station

Youth hurt in firing outside university

Talwandi Sabo: Youth hurt in firing outside university

Bathinda: Farmers make a beeline for railway station to hire migrant labour

Ravneet Bittu ignites hope for railway link to Takht Sri Damdama Sahib in Talwandi Sabo

SAD fifth at Sikander Maluka’s home turf

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

Road crash count in Chandigarh dips by over 20%

Road crash count in Chandigarh dips by over 20%

Chandigarh MC to snap all water connections outside ‘lal dora’ in 22 UT villages

Chandigarh Congress protests NEET irregularities

Chandigarh MC notice to religious places: AAP, Congress playing with sentiments, says BJP

Mohali: Bank guard shoots youth dead, arrested

Swati Maliwal 'assault' case: Delhi court extends Bibhav Kumar's judicial custody till July 6

Swati Maliwal 'assault' case: Delhi court extends Bibhav Kumar's judicial custody till July 6

Delhi water crisis: Long queues continue to form at tankers across the city

2 teenagers dead in northwest Delhi brawl

Arvind Kejriwal to remain in jail, High Court stays bail order till decision on ED plea

Atishi begins indefinite fast over water crisis in Capital

Fitness enthusiasts stretch it out

Fitness enthusiasts stretch it out

24 nabbed in Kapurthala, drugs, illicit liquor seized

Jalandhar West bypoll: 14 candidates file nominations on last day

DIG warns of action against drug smugglers

Nihangs attack SHO, ACP in Jalandhar over closure of liquor vend, arrested

Ludhiana: Work to construct 4 bridges over Sidhwan Canal stalled

Ludhiana: Work to construct 4 bridges over Sidhwan Canal stalled

Farmers protest at Ladhowal toll plaza brings cheers for commuters

Goods, machinery worth lakhs gutted in fire at plastic factory

3 held with drugs, cash in cordon & search operations

Police freeze drug smugglers’ property worth Rs 48 lakh

Power theft dents exchequer by ~1,800 cr a year

Punjab: Power theft dents exchequer by Rs 1,800 cr a year