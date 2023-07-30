Three arrested for online sale of Chinese string

New Delhi, July 29

The Delhi Police has busted a racket and arrested three persons involved in the online sale of banned Chinese manjha, officials said on Saturday.

The officials said that the accused had been identified as Ali Hasan (36) and Harsh Vardhan Khatri (28) of Faridabad and Ritik Kumar Chaurasia (24) of Madanpur Khadar. The accused were using social media sites and a webpage named ‘MONO KITE’ for the illegal trade. The police have recovered 201 rolls of the illegal kite string from the accused.

They police reportedly got a tip-off about the illegal sale and purchase of nylon-based banned Chinese manjha in Madanpur Khadar.

A trap was laid and Chaurasia was nabbed. Sixteen rolls of Chinese manjha were found in his shop during a search, Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) Ravindra Singh Yadav said.

Later, Khatri was apprehended from Faridabad and 69 rolls of Chinese manjha were recovered from his possession. He was allegedly selling the banned strings through both online and offline mode. As many as 116 rolls were seized from Hasan’s house too.

The police said that Hasan, the main source of manjha-supplying network, used to supply the banned string in Faridabad, Gurugram and Delhi/NCR.

In another incident, the police arrested a Chinese manjha dealer in northeast Delhi’s Welcome area on Saturday and recovered 422 rolls of the banned kite string, Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Joy Tirkey said. The accused has been identified as Nizam (42) of Janta Colony. — PTI

Was banned in 2017

The National Green Tribunal had banned the Chinese manjha in the national capital in 2017 as it posed a risk to people and animals by cutting through their skin

In February this year, the Delhi High Court had directed the crime branch of the city police to investigate the manufacture, sale, purchase and storage of the Chinese string in markets and shops in Delhi

#China #Faridabad