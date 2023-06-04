Three arrested for stabbing youth

New Delhi, june 3
Three people, including a juvenile, were apprehended for allegedly stabbing a youth and robbing him of his scooter and mobile phone over an old enmity in Badarpur here, the police said on Saturday. The accused have been identified as Deepak alias Jitendra (24) and Vicky (25), both residents of Badarpur, they said.
On Friday, three people stabbed Sumit and also robbed him of his scooter and mobile phone. The incident was captured on a CCTV camera, a police officer said.
