Three-day holiday during G20 Leaders’ Summit in Delhi

New Delhi, August 22
Government and Delhi Municipal Corporation offices will remain closed from September 8 to 10 in the wake of the G20 Leaders’ Summit in the Capital.
Private establishments and all Delhi schools will also remain closed.
The decision was taken at a meeting by CM Arvind Kejriwal in the wake of Police Commissioner’s letter to the Chief Secretary to declare a government holiday in the Capital during the summit.
