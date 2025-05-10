Three die of suffocation due to exposure to poisonous gas in Nuhwell in

DT
PT
Three die of suffocation due to exposure to poisonous gas in Nuh well




Sanjay Yadav
Gurugram, Updated At : 12:17 AM May 10, 2025 IST
A police team during the rescue operation in Mandikhera village.
Three people died while another is undergoing treatment after being exposed to a poisonous gas at a well in Mandi Kheda village of Nuh district on Friday.

According to police, the incident took place around 10 am when 19-year-old Monis, a resident of Muradbas, descended into an old well for cleaning. Soon after, he fell unconscious due to poisonous gas inside it. Following this, Rashid (40), Sameer (20) and Shaukeen (24), all residents of Mandikhera, descended into the well to save Monis.

Unfortunately, Monis, Rashid, and Sameer died of suffocation on the spot due to the exposure to the gas (possibly methane). Upon receiving information, police and fire brigade teams reached the spot. Shaukeen was rescued with the help of locals and fire brigade personnel and admitted to the Mandikhera hospital, where his condition is said to be critical.

The fire brigade and police took out the bodies. A heavy police force was deployed at the spot.

“In the preliminary investigation, the cause of death is being said to be suffocation due to poisonous gas in the well.

The police have started the investigation and experts have been called to investigate the source of the gas,” said Krishan Kumar, a spokesperson for the Nuh police.

This accident has sent a wave of mourning across the villages. The father of a young Congress leader Neha Khan is also reported to be among the dead. The local administration has assured assistance and compensation to

the families of the deceased.

Experts have warned that it is necessary to check the gas before cleaning wells and closed places and follow proper safety measures.

