Three foreigners held with drugs worth Rs 160 crore

Noida, May 31
Three foreign nationals have been arrested in Greater Noida with 30 kg methamphetamine (MDMA) valued at Rs 150-Rs 160 crore in the international market, the police said on Wednesday.
The police have also seized two cars used in the supply of drugs, nine mobiles and four passports. The accused have been identified as Simone, Kesiana, E Solomon — all residents of Nigeria.
The narcotic substance was recovered on Tuesday from a house in Mitra Enclave Colony, Beta-2 in Greater Noida where the foreign nationals had allegedly set up a drug manufacturing laboratory.
The police raided the house on Tuesday at the instance of one of the nine accused arrested on May 17. During interrogation of one of the nine accused Chidi, the information came up about another drug laboratory in Greater Noida on the basis of which the police raided the house and recovered the drugs.
