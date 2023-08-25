Three held for robbing bike riders at gunpoint

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, August 24

The Nuh police on Thursday arrested three persons who allegedly robbed two bike riders of Rs 14,000 and a mobile phone on the Kundli- Manesar- Palwal (KMP) Expressway at gunpoint.

According to the police, the accused has been identified as Afzal, Imran, alias Hydra, residents of Dhulawat village and Vasim Akram, a resident of Khod basti of Rojka Meo. As much as Rs 1,300 has been recovered from their possession.

Hiding in bushes On August 14, Shahrukh, a resident of Gurugram, and his friend Jitu were robbed of a mobile phone and cash by four unidentified persons

The miscreants were hiding in bushes near the KMP e-way

They held Shahrukh and Jitu at gunpoint when they stopped to answer nature’s call

According to the police, it was on August 14 when Shahrukh, a resident of Gurugram, filed a complaint to the police that they were robbed of a mobile phone and cash by four unidentified persons. They were hiding in bushes near the KMP and held him and his friend Jitu at gunpoint when they stopped for nature’s call. An FIR was registered at the Tauru Sadar police station.

“All three were involved in looting motorists and passers-by on the KMP Expressway at gunpoint. During the interrogation, the police has gathered many clues. All were produced in a Nuh court today and sent to judicial custody”, said a spokesperson of the Nuh police.

#Gurugram #Nuh #Palwal