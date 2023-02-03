Three injured as DTC bus rams into subway crossing

New Delhi, February 2
Three people were injured when a DTC bus hit a car before ramming into a subway crossing in west Delhi’s Naraina on Thursday, the police said.
The driver, conductor and the marshal deployed on the bus suffered minor injuries. They have been taken to the Metro hospital in Ranjit Nagar.
The two passengers in the car, which was on its way to Naraina Industrial Area from Gurugram, are stated to be safe, the police said.
The police received information about the accident in which the bus rammed into the subway crossing when the driver tried to save the car.
“Three persons, including the driver, conductor and the marshal present in the bus were injured and two persons in the car are stated to be safe,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Ghanshyam Bansal said. The police are looking at footage from CCTV cameras installed in and around the scene to establish the sequence of events.
“Currently, the bus driver is injured... and is being treated at the hospital. Once his conduction is stable, he will be arrested in connection with the incident and a case under relevant Sections of the Indian Penal Code registered. Accordingly, legal action will be taken,” the police added.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
SBI’s overall exposure to Adani Group at Rs 27,000 crore, says Chairman
Stressed that SBI has not given any loans against shares to ...
New appointments of Supreme Court judges to be notified soon, A-G tells top court
Taking exception to the Centre sitting over the Collegium's ...
Punjab government imposes 90 paise per litre cess on petrol, diesel
Cabinet gives nod to the much-awaited Industrial Policy; aim...
Supreme Court directs govt to produce original records on blocking BBC documentary on Gujarat riots
A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and MM Sundresh issues not...
Parliament adjourned for the day following Opposition protests over Adani issue
The Chair in both the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha disallows th...