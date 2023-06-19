Three killed as car crashes into truck

PTI

Ghaziabad (UP), June 18

Three people were killed while another was injured allegedly after their car crashed into a truck on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway (DME) here in the early hours of Sunday, the police said.

The four, including two women, had left their houses after telling their families that they were going to attend a birthday party. Medical examination has confirmed that the car occupants were in an inebriated state at the time of the accident, the police said.

The accident took place in front of the gate of Jasmine Grove society, said ADC (Traffic) Ramanand Kushwaha.

Nikita Khatri from Vikas Puri, Riya Madan belonging to Ashok Vihar Phase 3, and a man identified as Tejaswi of Motinagar died in the accident. Chirag, who was driving the car, has been admitted to hospital. According to police officials, the deceased were likely in their early 30s but the exact ages are yet to be ascertained.

Khatri was employed in a marketing company, Madan was a make-up artist and Tejaswi was a garment seller. Chirag, who survived, also deals in garment trade, police officials said. The bodies have been sent for autopsy.