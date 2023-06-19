Three killed as car crashes into truck

Ghaziabad (UP), June 18
Three people were killed while another was injured allegedly after their car crashed into a truck on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway (DME) here in the early hours of Sunday, the police said.
The four, including two women, had left their houses after telling their families that they were going to attend a birthday party. Medical examination has confirmed that the car occupants were in an inebriated state at the time of the accident, the police said.
The accident took place in front of the gate of Jasmine Grove society, said ADC (Traffic) Ramanand Kushwaha.
Nikita Khatri from Vikas Puri, Riya Madan belonging to Ashok Vihar Phase 3, and a man identified as Tejaswi of Motinagar died in the accident. Chirag, who was driving the car, has been admitted to hospital. According to police officials, the deceased were likely in their early 30s but the exact ages are yet to be ascertained.
Khatri was employed in a marketing company, Madan was a make-up artist and Tejaswi was a garment seller. Chirag, who survived, also deals in garment trade, police officials said. The bodies have been sent for autopsy.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Manipur remains tense, women out on streets to protest violence; curfew eased
PM Modi’s silence hurting, say 10 oppn parties | Army conduc...
Canada-based pro-Khalistan leader Hardeep Nijjar shot dead
He had played a key role in organising the Khalistan referen...
Several injured as bus overturns in Uttarakhand's Champawat
According to the police, the bus reportedly had 50-60 passen...
Target is to have technology 20 to 25 per cent of the Indian GDP by 2025-26: IT Minister Chandrasekhar
Said this in his virtual address to the annual conference of...
Modi euphoria captures US ahead of state visit
A few hundred Indian-Americans from in and around the Washin...