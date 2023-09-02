Three robbers held after encounter in Faridabad

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, September 1

The Faridabad police arrested three robbers after a brief encounter last night at the BPTP Sector 78 area in greater Faridabad.

In the crossfire, all three miscreants — Deepak, Aakash and Monty, residents of Tigda village in Modinagar district in UP — and a head constable were injured. An FIR has been registered at the BPTP police station.

According to the police, the arrested accused had come from Modinagar in Uttar Pradesh to commit a robbery in Faridabad. They got bullet shots in their legs while the head constable got bullet injury in his stomach. All three miscreants are being treated at the trauma centre in Delhi while the head constable is at a private hospital.

According to the police, it was around 9:30pm when sub-inspector Surender, along with six other cops were on patrol in a police vehicle in the Sector 78 area on Thursday. The team spotted a van parked at a deserted place and three men were standing outside the van. The police team began questioning them.

Soon, one of them raised the alarm and the three inside the van fled away while the other three opened fire on the police team. The miscreants fired several rounds on the police in which head constable Sumit was injured.

#Faridabad #Gurugram