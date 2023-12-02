Low visibility forces diversion of over 15 Delhi-bound flights

New Delhi, December 2
More than 15 Delhi-bound flights were diverted to Jaipur, Lucknow, Ahmedabad and Amritsar owing to low visibility on Saturday morning.
According to Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport sources, the flights were diverted between 7 am and 10 am.
#Diversionupdate: Flight UK954 from Mumbai to Delhi (BOM-DEL) has been diverted to Jaipur (JAI) due to bad weather at Delhi airport and has arrived in Jaipur (JAI) at 0842 hours. Thanks— Vistara (@airvistara) December 2, 2023
“Flight UK954 from Mumbai to Delhi (BOM-DEL) has been diverted to Jaipur (JAI) due to bad weather at Delhi airport and has arrived in Jaipur (JAI) at 0842 hours,” Vistara airline said in a tweet on X.
#DiversionUpdate: Flight UK832 from Chennai to Delhi (MAA-DEL) has been diverted to Amritsar (ATQ) due to low visibility at Delhi (DEL) airport and is expected to arrive in Amritsar at 1100hrs. Please stay tuned for further updates.— Vistara (@airvistara) December 2, 2023
“Flight UK832 from Chennai to Delhi (MAA-DEL) has been diverted to Amritsar (ATQ) due to low visibility at Delhi (DEL) airport and is expected to arrive in Amritsar at 1100 hrs.”
#DiversionUpdate2: Flight UK928 which was diverted to Jaipur has departed from Jaipur at 1050 hours and is expected to arrive in Delhi at 1140 hours.— Vistara (@airvistara) December 2, 2023
Another tweet of the airlines read, “Flight UK928 from Mumbai to Delhi (BOM-DEL) has been diverted to Jaipur (JAI) due to low visibility at Delhi airport.”
Shallow fog enveloped the national capital this morning with the minimum temperature dipping to 12.3 degrees Celsius, three notches below the normal.
As per the weather department, the maximum temperature is likely to hover around 25 degrees while there will be shallow fog.
