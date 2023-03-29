Thunderstorm, rain lash Delhi, temperature plummets

New Delhi, March 29
Light rain, coupled with a thunderstorm, lashed the national capital on Wednesday evening under the influence of western disturbance affecting northwest India, Met officials said.
Winds gusting up to 40 kilometres per hour barrelled through the city.
The IMD had earlier predicted a spell of rain and cloudy weather starting Wednesday night under the influence of the fresh western disturbance.
"There is enough moisture available in northwest India due to the western disturbance and the temperatures have also risen over the last few days. So, the conditions are conducive for such activity," Kuldeep Srivastava, the head of the IMD's regional forecasting centre, said.
Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 16.2 degrees Celsius and partly cloudy skies are forecast during the day. The maximum temperature settled at 33.6 degrees Celsius.
Cloudy weather, light rain and thunderstorms are predicted over the next three to four days with peak activity likely on Friday.
The maximum temperature is predicted to drop by three to four degrees Celsius over the next three days.
Back-to-back western disturbances over northwest India led to rain and hail in several parts of the region, including the national capital, last week.
Delhi recorded 12.2 mm rainfall in 24 hours ending 8:30 am on Saturday, which is the maximum precipitation in a day in March in three years.
