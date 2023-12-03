Tihar authorities serve termination notices on 50

New Delhi, December 2
The Tihar Jail administration has served termination notice to its 50 employees after a verification drive found a mismatch in their biometric identification records, officials said on Saturday.
Among these, 39 employees are warders, nine are assistant superintendents while two are matron. The notice was served as per the direction of the Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board, which conducted the exams and recruited about 450 applicants to these three posts, the officials said.
The biometric identification did not match for 50 persons, due to which they were served notice of termination. It is suspected that somebody else had taken their exams. “All these employees were on probation period for two years,” said an official.
