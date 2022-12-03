To fake her suicide, Noida woman kills mall worker

Noida, December 2
A young woman teamed up with her lover to allegedly murder a shopping mall worker as part of a plan to fake her own death and then kill her relatives to “avenge” her parents’ suicide, the police said on Friday.
A body with the face mutilated by boiling oil was found in the accused Payal Bhati’s house in Greater Noida.
A suicide note was found beside the body with Bhati’s signature on it. The note claimed that her face got disfigured by hot mustard oil following an accident at home, leading her to feel that “the world would not accept her” forcing her to take the extreme step, a police official said.
