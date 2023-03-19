To make buildings quake-resistant, Delhi L-G orders retrofitting

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 18

In the wake of major earthquake in Turkey and Syria recently, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Saturday held a meeting and ordered retrofitting of all schools, hospitals, police stations, other critical government offices and vulnerable buildings especially in the 'Special Area' and old Delhi localities to prevent damage in case of a quake.

The meeting was held under the chairmanship of Delhi L-G VK Saxena.

The DDMA also asked the officials concerned to identify open spaces across the national capital for rescue operations in the event of an earthquake.

DDMA took stock of the preparedness and deliberated upon the way forward in case of an earthquake in the city, which falls in 'High Damage Risk Zone IV' on the seismic map of India.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi Revenue Minister Kailash Gehlot, Special Commissioner (Police), Divisional Commissioner, Secretary (Health), Vice-Chairman, Delhi Development Authority, Commissioner MCD, and top representatives of Army, NDMA, National Institute of Disaster Management, National Institute of Seismology and all District Magistrates were present at the meeting.

The DDMA asked the officials concerned to identify hospitals at every district and sub-division level for emergency response.

The DDMA also ordered the widening of narrow lanes and bylanes to ensure access for ambulances, fire tenders and rescue teams in an emergency.

The Delhi LG emphasised on the need to be completely prepared to face eventuality even if it entailed erring on the side of caution. Recounting his experience of the Gujarat earthquake that had caused widespread destruction, Saxena said that Delhi needs to be fully prepared to handle any disaster and preparations to this effect should be put in place from today itself.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Chief Minister stressed on the need to compile and tabulate all recommendations of different committees constituted from time to time with regard to the mitigation of disasters.

Kejriwal also underlined the need to make government offices like the Delhi Secretariat and police headquarters earthquake-resistant through retrofitting.