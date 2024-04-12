To protect green cover, NDMC rolls out tree ambulance

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 11

Recognising the vital role of trees, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has launched a unique initiative to safeguard its green assets and combat tree diseases — a tree ambulance. With approximately 1.8 lakh trees in the NDMC area, this initiative aims to provide essential treatment to trees afflicted with diseases, pests and termite infestations.

A dedicated team will operate the ambulance. It will check the health of trees and respond to complaints or reports of pest infestations or drying trees from field staff and conduct routine washing.

The team will conduct crucial procedures such as removing infected or hollowed-out parts of trees, treating with insecticides and fungicides and filling them with inert material to revitalise them. This initiative is pivotal for preserving the greenery that enriches the Capital’s beauty.

Equipped with two water tanks with capacities of 750 and 250 litres, along with a high-pressure pump and jetting hose, the eco-friendly CNG-based tree ambulance is designed to offer comprehensive care to ailing trees. It will carry essential equipment, pesticides, fungicides and insecticides to ensure efficient treatment.

This proactive approach underscores NDMC’s commitment to environmental stewardship and the maintenance of green spaces.

The NDMC is entrusted with maintaining 1,500 acres of green spaces, including 135 green avenues, 10 major parks, 1,400 residential colony parks, 50 roundabouts and 10 departmental nurseries, including three hi-tech nurseries. Notable green spaces under its purview include Nehru Park, Lodi Garden, Talkatora Garden, Sanjay Jheel, Children Park-India Gate, and Central Parks at Connaught Place, CWG Park and Shanti Path.

