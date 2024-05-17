Top court issues criminal contempt notice to DDA VC over tree felling

Tribune News Service

Satya Prakash

New Delhi, May 16

Taking exception to a ‘misleading’ affidavit filed by Delhi Development Authority Vice-Chairman (VC) Subhasish Panda over felling of trees in the Capital’s Ridge area, the Supreme Court on Thursday issued a criminal contempt of court notice to him.

The DDA allegedly allowed large-scale felling of trees in the southern Ridge’s Satbari area to construct an approach road from Chhattarpur to SAARC University. On Thursday, the top court ordered the DDA to stop all further activities for construction of the road.

A Bench led by Justice Abhay S Oka pulled up the DDA Vice-Chairman for presenting wrong facts before the top court as Panda stated that 642 trees were cut without his knowledge.

“I have been a judge in Constitutional courts for over 20 years now and I have never seen a body misrepresenting facts and filing wrong affidavits. There has to be some limit… never before seen,” Justice Oka remarked, adding, “We cannot trust the DDA now.”

The Bench was shocked to know that felling of trees continued for 10 days and it was suppressed by the DDA despite knowing that not a single tree could be touched in the Ridge area without the court’s permission in terms of a 1995 order.

The Delhi Lt Governor, who is DDA Chairman, was also misled by DDA officials who did not give him correct facts about felling of trees, it said. “The DDA Vice-Chairman has chosen to withhold the approval documents in court. We direct that they be produced...We hope the L-G takes the issue very seriously in his capacity as DDA Chairperson and in official responsibility,” it said.

“Such conduct and suppression amounts to interference with the due course of court proceedings and administration of justice. We have already issued a show-cause notice for civil contempt. We, therefore, issue notice of criminal contempt,” it said.

The Bench directed the DDA to plant 100 new trees for each tree felled. It also directed the Forest Survey of India (FSI), Dehradun, to visit the road stretches to find out how many trees were felled in order to assess the damage and submit a preliminary report.

“This might only be the tip of the iceberg in terms of environment,” Justice Oka said, posting the matter for hearing on June 20 during the summer vacation.

The Supreme Court had on May 9 ordered the authorities in the Capital to stop felling of trees in the ridge near Delhi University and maintain status quo there.

