Trade fair evokes mixed response

Tribune News Service

Anshita Mehra

New Delhi, November 27

The curtains have closed on the India International Trade Fair (IITF) 2023, leaving behind a trail of diverse reactions from visitors who flocked from far and wide to partake in the grand event. The final day, which unfolded on a bustling Monday, echoed with the footsteps of enthusiastic attendees navigating the expansive halls, marking a significant turnout. Amid the crowd, a spectrum of opinions emerged, with some praising the fair and others expressing a tinge of disappointment as their expectations soared higher than the grandeur of the event venue.

Neha, a visitor from Ghaziabad, acknowledged the shift in layout but found her experience thoroughly enjoyable. The allure of the products on display led her into an impromptu shopping spree, adding a twist to her visit.

Vandana, an elderly visitor, offered a contrasting perspective, commending the fair’s evolution over the past five to six years. She appreciated the improved facilities, highlighting enhanced accessibility that made navigating the fair more manageable for attendees like herself.

Reflecting on the overarching theme of the fair, “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam — United by Trade,” Mohan, who came from Jaipur, praised the inclusion of startup investment blocks.

For Priya, who came from Moradabad to attend the fair, the event transcended its title. It held a sentimental value, woven into the fabric of her annual traditions with family before the pandemic disrupted the routine.

Kiran voiced a less-than-enthusiastic perspective, stating, “I couldn’t shake off the sense of disappointment. Not only did the dedicated spaces for states shrink, but the fair also seemed to lack novelty for me.”