Trade fair evokes mixed response

Anshita Mehra
New Delhi, November 27
The curtains have closed on the India International Trade Fair (IITF) 2023, leaving behind a trail of diverse reactions from visitors who flocked from far and wide to partake in the grand event. The final day, which unfolded on a bustling Monday, echoed with the footsteps of enthusiastic attendees navigating the expansive halls, marking a significant turnout. Amid the crowd, a spectrum of opinions emerged, with some praising the fair and others expressing a tinge of disappointment as their expectations soared higher than the grandeur of the event venue.
Neha, a visitor from Ghaziabad, acknowledged the shift in layout but found her experience thoroughly enjoyable. The allure of the products on display led her into an impromptu shopping spree, adding a twist to her visit.
Vandana, an elderly visitor, offered a contrasting perspective, commending the fair’s evolution over the past five to six years. She appreciated the improved facilities, highlighting enhanced accessibility that made navigating the fair more manageable for attendees like herself.
Reflecting on the overarching theme of the fair, “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam — United by Trade,” Mohan, who came from Jaipur, praised the inclusion of startup investment blocks.
For Priya, who came from Moradabad to attend the fair, the event transcended its title. It held a sentimental value, woven into the fabric of her annual traditions with family before the pandemic disrupted the routine.
Kiran voiced a less-than-enthusiastic perspective, stating, “I couldn’t shake off the sense of disappointment. Not only did the dedicated spaces for states shrink, but the fair also seemed to lack novelty for me.”
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Manual drilling at Silkyara tunnel on, Uttarakhand CM says pipes inserted up to 52 metres
The breakthrough point is 57 metres, Pushkar Dhami told repo...
American-Sikh body calls on New York gurdwara to act against those who heckled Indian envoy Sandhu
Sikhs of America says gurdwaras are places of worship and sh...
Hamas releases 4th batch of hostages, truce extended for 2 more days
The ministry says that in exchange, 33 Palestinian prisoners...
'Yeh to do December ko khulne the'; Congress leader accuses Balaghat collector of taking postal ballots out of strong room in viral video
Congress writes to MP CEO over postal ballot 'malpractice'; ...
Fashion designer Rohit Bal critical, on ventilator support
Bal has been admitted to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram