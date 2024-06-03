Traders hopeful about prospects under Modi 3.0: BJP

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 2

The business community — including traders and owners of small industries — is optimistic about future opportunities as Prime Minister Narendra Modi seems poised for a third term in office, claimed Praveen Khandelwal, BJP candidate from Chandni Chowk and Secretary General of the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT).

He said the next five years had been deemed crucial for India’s trade and economy, with traders anticipating significant developments.

“We expect substantial initiatives in line with PM Modi’s vision to make India the world’s third-largest economy. This includes new policies and significant steps to ensure growth of domestic trade and improvement in India’s share in global exports,” Khandelwal stated.

He added that simplifying and rationalising the tax structure would also make compliance easier for ordinary citizens and boost the government’s revenue.

“The positive atmosphere and anticipated political stability are seen as crucial for robust development. The ongoing momentum in infrastructure development and capital expenditure is expected to continue, ensuring financial liquidity in the market,” the BJP leader said.

Khandelwal said expectations were high for advancements in power, infrastructure, real estate and tourism sectors. He also emphasised the creation of new business opportunities for small traders, which would boost the growth of trade and would also help in attracting global investments. He said the investments would boost the ‘Make in India’ and ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ initiatives.

“We foresee more supportive policies for the younger generation with innovative ideas, strengthening the start-up ecosystem. Financial literacy and women’s empowerment will be prioritised,” he added.

