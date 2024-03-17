Transformers installed close to public spaces pose risk

The presence of power transformers and electric meters in the open poses a risk to residents and commuters. The uncovered wires and the transformer fuse can lead to electrocution, especially during rainfall or at night. Yet, a large number of transformers have been installed at points close to roads, parks and other public spots, that too without any security ring or cover. Additionally, several of these are dangerously close to the average height of humans and animals. The authorities need to find a viable solution to this problem. Rakesh Kashyap, Faridabad
Encroachments on Vikaspuri footpaths
Residents of Vikaspuri have raised concerns over rampant encroachments on footpaths in the area. Shops have expanded their premises beyond permissible limits, encroaching on pedestrian pathways, right up to the central line. These encroachments not only obstruct the pedestrians’ path, they also create a safety hazard.
Hitendra, VikasPuri
What our readers say
Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?
The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: [email protected]
