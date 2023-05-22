Travel scam: Four arrested, 80 passports seized

PTI

New Delhi, May 21

The Crime Branch of the Delhi Police has arrested four persons for duping people on the pretext of sending them abroad. The police have found that Mexico and El Salvador-based agents were also working for the gang, and seized 80 passports.

The gang charged Rs 6 lakh for the Schengen visa.

For illegal entry in the US through the Mexico border, they used to charge around Rs 27 lakh per person.

The police have recovered 80 passports of various countries and forged documents from their possession.

The accused were identified as Girish Bhandari (48), Himanshu Mehta (23), Gagan Sharma (22) and Ramesh Arya (38).