Tremors jolt Delhi, parts of North India

PTI

New Delhi, August 5

A 5.8 magnitude earthquake struck the Hindukush region in Afghanistan which shook parts of north India, including the national capital, on Saturday night.

The temblor hit the mountainous regions of Afghanistan at 9.31 pm and residents of the national capital region felt the tremors soon after.

“The quake hit twice at around 9:30 pm,” said Preeti Shankar, who resides in a high-rise apartment in Noida on the eastern fringes of the national capital.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, in a tweet, said, “Earthquake tremors have also been felt in Delhi. Hope everyone is safe.”

#Afghanistan #Earthquake