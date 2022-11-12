Trial runs for priority section to begin on main line in Dec

PTI

New Delhi, November 11

Trial runs on the main line for the operationalisation of the 17-km Duhai-Sahibabad priority section of the ambitious Delhi-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) corridor will begin in early December, a senior official said on Friday.

NCR TRANSPORT CORPN PROJECT The National Capital Region Transport Corporation is implementing India’s first Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) between Delhi and Meerut

The entire Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS is targeted to be operational by 2025. Sarai Kale Khan is one of the major stations on the 82-km-long corridor

“The priority section is expected to get operationalised by March next year,” said the Managing Director, National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC), Vinay Kumar Singh.

Trial runs have been started in the depot already and the trains are “behaving perfectly” as was planned and designed, he said. The NCRTC is implementing India’s first Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) between Delhi and Meerut.

During a media interaction held at the site of the under-construction station of Anand Vihar on the 82-km Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS, he said after the Duhai-Sahibabad priority section, “the next section that we will open will be the Duhai-Meerut South section and the plan is to operationalise it by December next year”.

The entire Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS is targeted to be operational by 2025. Its Duhai-Sahibabad priority section in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad is expected to be operational by early 2023, the NCRTC had earlier said.

Asked when will the trial runs would begin for the priority section and by when would it be operationalised, Singh said, “Trial runs have already started. Presently, we are doing trials in the depot. Two trains we already have, and the next train will be coming next week in the depot”. “Various kinds of trials are undertaken that involve traction system, rolling stock and signalling system, which are new here. First we integrate the coaches, then we test brake system.

“These trains have an automatic train protection (ATP) system and we have done the testing for that,” he said.

He said on the main line, trials would begin in the first week of December, adding that by February-March next year, the priority section was expected to be operationalised. The priority section has four stations — Sahibabad, Ghaziabad, Guldhar and Duhai.

Sarai Kale Khan is one of the major stations on the 82-km-long corridor. The RRTS corridor would cut down the travel time between Delhi and Meerut to around 55 minutes from the current three-four hours by road.