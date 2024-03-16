‘Triggered Insaan’ contributions to gaming community recognised

Tribune News Service

Anshita Mehra

New Delhi, March 15

Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology (IIIT), Delhi, congratulated Nischay Malhan, who is an alumnus of the institute, for winning the National Creators Award-2024 in the gaming category.

Presented by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 8, the award recognised Malhan’s outstanding contributions to the gaming community.

Popularly known as ‘Triggered Insaan’, Malhan, who was a 2017-batch, BTech ECE student of the IIIT Delhi, gained fame through his YouTube channel, established in November 2017. With an impressive 2.5 billion views, Malhan captivates his audience with live-streamed gameplay of popular titles like GTA5, Minecraft, Resident Evil, FIFAe and more on his gaming channel, Live Insaan.

Among nine nominees in the gaming category, Malhan secured the highest number of votes, making him the inaugural winner of the National Creators Award. With over 11.6 million subscribers of his gaming channel, the accomplished streamer is renowned for his unique content and engaging style.

A computer science engineer, Malhan pursued his engineering degree at IIIT Delhi before embarking on his journey as ‘Triggered Insaan’ in 2018. From humble beginnings, Malhan’s presence in the YouTube community has grown significantly, characterised by his candid and straightforward approach.

Malhan’s content revolves around satirical commentary, social issues and humorous sketches, infused with relatability that resonates with his audience. His witty take on contemporary events, societal norms and everyday situations has garnered a dedicated fan base.

At the core of Malhan’s content is a deep commitment towards addressing societal dilemmas and fostering meaningful discussions.

